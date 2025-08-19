National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 55,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,796,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Price Performance

IHG stock opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $94.78 and a one year high of $137.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.566 dividend. This represents a yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

