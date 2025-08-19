nCino Inc. $NCNO Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of nCino worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,666,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,491,000 after buying an additional 836,182 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after buying an additional 1,889,283 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in nCino by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,917,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,976,000 after purchasing an additional 156,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in nCino by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,900,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in nCino by 2.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,153,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,151,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

In other news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $262,147.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 628,603 shares in the company, valued at $17,255,152.35. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $114,054.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 466,099 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,417.55. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,603 shares of company stock valued at $593,002 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.92, a PEG ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.77. nCino Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $144.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.77 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

