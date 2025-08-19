Newell Brands Inc. $NWL Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Newell Brands by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 195,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Newell Brands Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of NWL stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $44,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,755.77. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.