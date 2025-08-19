nLight $LASR Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,507 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of nLight worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of nLight by 6,563.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in nLight by 3,951.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in nLight by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in nLight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nLight by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 33,682 shares of nLight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $657,809.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,563,726.20. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Nias sold 1,113 shares of nLight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $29,750.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 103,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,381.86. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,803. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on nLight from $14.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.41. nLight has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.35.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

