NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Horizon Investment Services LLC’s Largest Position

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.0% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

