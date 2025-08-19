NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.9% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Shares of NVDA opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

