OFS Capital Corporation $OFS Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of OFS Capital worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 130,533.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 143,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFS opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. OFS Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

