Origin Bancorp, Inc. $OBK Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OBK. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $15,077,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 870.3% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 109,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after buying an additional 60,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.81. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $41.17.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

OBK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

