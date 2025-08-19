Parsons Corporation $PSN Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Parsons were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSN. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Parsons by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Parsons by 1,803.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSN. Robert W. Baird raised Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Parsons in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Parsons from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.70.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. Parsons Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

