PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,581 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 70,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $180,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 518,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,220. This trade represents a 8.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $501,360.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,616,947 shares in the company, valued at $35,486,534.43. The trade was a 1.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $859,140. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.21. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Further Reading

