PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $164,000 Holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. $UGP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 763.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,215,605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UGP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 360.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

