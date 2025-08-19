PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $170,000 Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOP. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 112.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Koppers from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.05 million, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.40. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

