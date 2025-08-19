PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in DNOW Inc. $DNOW

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DNOW were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 111.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNOW by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNOW stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. DNOW had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of DNOW to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

