PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Cognex Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CGNX opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.47. Cognex Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

