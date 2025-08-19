PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,000 SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint in the first quarter worth approximately $23,213,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $3,496,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $2,173,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens raised shares of SailPoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Arete Research raised shares of SailPoint to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

SailPoint Stock Performance

SAIL opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. SailPoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.18 million. SailPoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

