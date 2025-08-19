Polaris Inc. $PII Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 352.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 902,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703,240 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $36,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. RWWM Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 169.2% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,395,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,053,000 after buying an additional 1,505,351 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Polaris by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,156,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,725,000 after purchasing an additional 388,050 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 25,682.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 248,602 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Polaris by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 404,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 170,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PII. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Polaris stock opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.55%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

