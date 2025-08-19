PureCycle Technologies, Inc. $PCT Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTFree Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,801 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ PCT opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

