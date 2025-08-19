Relx Plc $RELX Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,399 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Relx were worth $38,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Relx alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RELX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Relx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,246,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,714,000 after acquiring an additional 253,107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Relx by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,885,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 368.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,807,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Relx by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,191,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,542,000 after buying an additional 745,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Down 0.3%

RELX stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. Relx Plc has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $56.33.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Relx

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.