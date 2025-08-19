Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Resideo Technologies worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 35,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,108,311.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 155,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,308.16. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 503,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,103,376. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,378,066 shares of company stock valued at $155,873,011 and sold 132,688 shares valued at $3,976,654. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $33.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

