Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,189 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Revisor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.4% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

