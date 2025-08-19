Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 4,819 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9%

NVDA opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day moving average of $135.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.