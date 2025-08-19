Samsara Inc. $IOT Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 184.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Samsara were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $6,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,240. The trade was a 67.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 399,026 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $16,491,744.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,818,134 shares of company stock worth $114,828,749 in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 1.62. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

