Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 813.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $214.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Insider Activity

In other Simmons First National news, CFO Charles Daniel Hobbs bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,940.50. This represents a 112.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 28,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $519,387.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,675. This represents a 1,903.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 100,755 shares of company stock worth $1,865,332. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

