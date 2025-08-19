Simplex Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 20,951 Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $RYLD

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 106,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.