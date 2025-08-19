Simplex Trading LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF $LIT

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 189,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,689 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.