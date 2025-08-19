Simplex Trading LLC Sells 17,856 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,856 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

