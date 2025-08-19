SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of SoundHound AI worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,687,000 after buying an additional 3,028,281 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,421,000. Science & Technology Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,500,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 501.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,891,000 after buying an additional 751,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $1,039,998.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,505,544. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 132,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $1,328,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 537,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,319.28. This trade represents a 19.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 913,317 shares of company stock worth $8,679,813. Insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.57. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 216.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOUN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

