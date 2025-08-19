South Bow Corporation $SOBO Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 112.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in South Bow were worth $41,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get South Bow alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in South Bow in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of South Bow by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of South Bow by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

South Bow Stock Performance

SOBO opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 15.11. South Bow Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. South Bow’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOBO shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Bow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on South Bow

About South Bow

(Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.