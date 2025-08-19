SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 483,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $40,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

