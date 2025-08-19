Stifel Canada Forecasts Superior Plus’ Q4 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.16.

Shares of SPB opened at C$7.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.76. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$5.15 and a 52-week high of C$8.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 264.73%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

