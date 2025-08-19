Swiss National Bank Acquires 495,000 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. $LCID

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 259.57% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

