Swiss National Bank Acquires 700 Shares of California Resources Corporation $CRC

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in California Resources were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 52,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 833.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of California Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. California Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.93 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

