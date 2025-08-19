Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Community Financial System by 19.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Community Financial System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Community Financial System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial System in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Community Financial System Price Performance
Shares of Community Financial System stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.44 and a 52 week high of $73.39.
Community Financial System Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBU
About Community Financial System
Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Community Financial System
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.