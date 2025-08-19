Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Community Financial System by 19.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Community Financial System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Community Financial System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial System in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial System Price Performance

Shares of Community Financial System stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.44 and a 52 week high of $73.39.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

Community Financial System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Community Financial System’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

About Community Financial System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

