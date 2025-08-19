Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,165,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,929,000 after buying an additional 1,192,336 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,029,000 after buying an additional 1,074,238 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,308,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 464,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,211,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,685,000 after buying an additional 129,746 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 306,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 127,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.18. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,229.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, Director Simeon George purchased 989,812 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.03 per share, with a total value of $51,499,918.36. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,730,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,021,213.37. This trade represents a 133.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $141,316.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,083.92. This represents a 39.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

