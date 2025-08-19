Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in TransAlta Corporation $TAC

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 145,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 10,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TAC. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

TransAlta Stock Up 1.5%

TAC opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. TransAlta Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -45.24%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.