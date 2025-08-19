Swiss National Bank Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Waystar were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAY. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 84.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the first quarter worth $109,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the first quarter worth $212,000.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $1,617,478.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 764,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,484,780.46. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,702 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $359,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,211,277. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,175 shares of company stock valued at $22,202,083. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAY opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waystar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

