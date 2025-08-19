Swiss National Bank Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 312,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,475,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

HUN stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.70. Huntsman Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

