Swiss National Bank Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Burford Capital Limited $BUR

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Burford Capital worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,761,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,727,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,529,000 after acquiring an additional 691,269 shares in the last quarter. Antara Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 341,800 shares in the last quarter. Kintayl Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $3,007,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter.

BUR stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Burford Capital had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $191.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 210,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $3,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 278,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,385.20. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Perla sold 7,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,511.20. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,700. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

