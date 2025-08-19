Swiss National Bank Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 754,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,249,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,358,000 after buying an additional 256,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,852,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,082,000 after buying an additional 1,029,738 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,776,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 1,173,460 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $8,832,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

EQX opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $478.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

