Swiss National Bank Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 239.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 523.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 124,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.1%

MAN stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.53 and a beta of 1.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $75.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.