Swiss National Bank Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 129.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 37.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

