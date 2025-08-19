Swiss National Bank Has $5.53 Million Holdings in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SiTime were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 7.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $226.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 2.20. SiTime Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $268.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.17.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 474,763 shares in the company, valued at $102,074,045. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,404,200. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,915 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITM. UBS Group started coverage on SiTime in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

