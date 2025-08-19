Swiss National Bank Has $5.57 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 83,186 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 882,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,451,000 after purchasing an additional 160,784 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 30.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 738,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,530 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 16.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 737,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 144.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $796,104.54. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 67,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,498.82. This trade represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $93,757.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,292.60. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

