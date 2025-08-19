Swiss National Bank Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 91,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,355,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Increases Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 83.23%. The company had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Read Our Latest Report on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.