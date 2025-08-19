Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in California Water Service Group $CWT

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:CWT opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,491.99. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

