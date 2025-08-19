Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cinemark by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after acquiring an additional 158,130 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 854,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,763,000.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $1,672,889.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,246.50. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $181,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 203,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,840.56. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,724 shares of company stock worth $2,679,363 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $940.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

