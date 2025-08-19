Swiss National Bank Purchases 10,600 Shares of Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Freshworks worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Freshworks by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 671.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRSH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Freshworks Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 0.94. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.85 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,558 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $114,352.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,218 shares in the company, valued at $669,018.34. The trade was a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,791.20. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

