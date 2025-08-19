Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Braze were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Braze alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Braze by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Braze by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Braze by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Braze news, insider Astha Malik sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $270,120.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 249,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,869.79. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $129,604.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 239,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,489,857.40. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRZE

Braze Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.