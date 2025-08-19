Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hayward were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Hayward by 51.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth about $142,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,311.50. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $924,919.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,455.80. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,527. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.04%. Hayward’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.