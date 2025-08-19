Swiss National Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18,333.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.49%.

BOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

